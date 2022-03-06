A debt of love and gratitude

It took me two years, well almost, to travel from INOX Cinema (R City Mall) at Ghatkokar West in Mumbai to Jaipuria SRS Cinemas in Indirapuram at Ghaziabad. Not that we did not want to go there but were not allowed by the lockdown.

I was among the last cine-goer to have watched the last morning show of Angrezi Medium in Mumbai on March 13,2020 because all theatres were closed down after that afternoon. So even though there were only ten of us in the theatre when we watched Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi last Friday, I felt a certain feeling of gratitude when I bought tickets for the film, having written on films for almost two decades.

We did have more than our fair share of entertainment in these two years by way of cinema of various shades from various regions and countries. We saw short films, films from Korea, from Pakistan and Afghanistan during this period on various OTT platforms. I even indulged in what I never knew I had the stamina for- binge watching beginning with Money Heist in March 2020 as the pandemic forced everyone to stay safe (and keeping others safe) by staying indoors.