A disappearing freedom

India@75 is an occasion for celebration as we reflect on our significantly manifold political, economic, social and cultural achievements since 1947. Democracy has deepened. The economy has grown impressively and has time and again demonstrated its resilience and strength. India is both a major agricultural and industrial power. India’s scientific and technological capabilities in many areas are striking. Communities disadvantaged and marginalised for centuries have been empowered and have found self-respect and dignity. Progressive laws have been enacted. India is an influential voice in the international community.

These are not achievements since 2014 but the cumulative effect of the foundations laid by our founding fathers and the infrastructure established by the wisdom and vision of our leaders in the years immediately following Independence. These achievements and India’s transformation from a colonial subject state to a leader in the global community is very real. It owes as much to successive governments that have led it—beginning with the architect of the modern Indian nation-state, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru—as to the tremendous hard work of the Indian people in a framework of liberal, democratic and secular constitutional values. These are the effort and achievements that are derided by those who maintain that nothing happened in the first 70 years of India’s Independence!

That sentiment and the new direction our country is being forced towards, sadly ensures that while we celebrate our journey, this is also a moment for considerable anguish and concern that no amount of ‘event management’, no ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ can whitewash. Constitutional values, principles and provisions are under systematic assault. There is a growing atmosphere of fear and insecurity amongst large sections of our society. The independence of all institutions that are the pillars of our political and administrative system is being visibly eroded and the institutions themselves are being browbeaten into submission. The bonds of social harmony are being deliberately frayed to keep the country polarised for electoral gains. Investigative agencies are being (mis)used as instruments of personal vendetta and to silence political opponents. History is being rewritten with a view to stoke hatred and bigotry. The accomplishments of millions of Indians in the pre-2014 decades are being incessantly belittled to glorify one individual and an extremely authoritarian regime.