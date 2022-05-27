A grateful nation remembers how PM Nehru laid foundation stone of a proud, modern democracy

It will be 58 years on May 27, 2022 since the death of independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Today, on his death anniversary, we remember his “tryst with destiny” and his notable contributions to the creation of a proud, sovereign parliamentary democracy.

His detractors have carried out a campaign of criticism against Pandit Nehru, but his decisive interventions helped India have a huge impact on world politics.

Here are some of the achievements of Jawaharlal Nehru as India’s first Prime Minister:

Integration of princely states into India as the Union of states:

Under the guidance of Nehru, then Deputy Prime Minister Vallabhai Patel and administrator VP Menon consolidated and integrated all territories and princely states under India. Initially, all states were given the option of joining either India or Pakistan or choosing independence. In the next 10 years, the government under Nehru convinced most of the rulers of the various princely states to accede to India.