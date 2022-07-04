A Hindutva vs Hindutva bout between 'Tigers' and 'traitors' in Maharashtra

The BJP and the Shiv Sena have been running a mini, local area version of competitive Hindutva politics for sometime now. As the Sena leader Sanjay Raut told the treasury benches in Parliament once: “We do not need certificates on being strong Hindus from anyone. We are the headmasters of the Hindutva school you study in.” That comment, and many others that have been exchanged in the last two-and-a-half-years, were part of a vicious political war that brought the two “natural allies” virtually at each other’s throats. For those who paid careful attention to the State, it offered a fascinating account of how power was the prize and everything else a tool. This is of course understood to be the case in the charged political climate of today but in Maharashtra it was a game played out in the open. If Hindutva politics is characterised as hatred of the other, here was Hindutva that showed hatred in the family as it were, hatred of one version of itself.

It is against this backdrop that the BJP had vowed to pull down the government of Uddhav Thackeray, whose sin, after all, only was to ask to keep the position of the Chief Minister for the Shiv Sena, so that the two parties work as equal partners in their long-standing alliance. He claimed this was agreed; the BJP said there was no such deal and the bigger partner in terms of MLAs (which is the BJP) would keep the prize. It was the BJP’s refusal to play on that equal footing that forced Uddhav Thackeray to form an alliance with the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In return, the BJP launched relentless attacks on Thackeray and his team, with the heavyweight support of the Centre.

The BJP’s Maharashtra project has now succeeded at last. Uddhav, son of the founder of the Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray, is out and a rebel Sena member Eknath Shinde has become the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with the BJP’s support. The BJP, half-a-term gone, still could not grab the Chief Minister’s position. But with a government it controls, there is a lot that can be done to change the narrative and build the base. The problem: as the elderly and astute Sharad Pawar has pointed out, the one issue before the new government will be of gaining credibility with the people of Maharashtra.