A look at Subhash Ghai’s journey as a filmmaker

14. Black & White(2008): Subhash Ghai’s unofficial remake of Joseph Costelo's The War Within, where a closet terrorist arrives in New York, befriends a benign Muslim family and plans to blow up the Grand Central. Ghai claimed he had not heard of The War Within. But he had heard of another Hollywood film akin to his. “In Devil's Own, the terrorist succeeds in his mission. In Black & White, the point is we need to kill terrorism, not terrorists. That really touched me," The film, about a terrorist, who comes to Chandni Chowk to blow up the Red Fort on Aug 15, was a well-made thriller. One of the unique aspects of Black & White was the casting of veteran stage actor Habib Tanvir. Said Ghai,"Casting for the part of the young terrorist (played by debutant Anuraag Sinha) and for this wise old man of Chandni Chowk was very tough. I got Habib saab to play a man who sheltered Hindus in his home during Partition. Eventually, he sold all his property for a pittance. Finding the right actor with a specific heritage, culture, personality and face was really tough. I didn't want to cast anybody stereotypical. Even Dilip Kumar wouldn't have worked. My casting agent suggested Habib Tanvir. He was reluctant to begin with me. He wondered what he'd do in a Subhash Ghai film! I told Habib saab, 'Subhash Ghai has gone crazy. He wants to make an unusual film.' When he heard me out, he loved my subject and my command over Urdu."

The reviews, however, were unflattering. Ghai told me, "They aren't angry with my film. They're angry with Subhash Ghai because I have not made a typical 'masala' movie. When I was doing that, I was told, 'You've opened an acting school, so now make a sensible film. Now that I've made a sensible film, they're wondering what has happened to Subhash Ghai. They're judging Subhash Ghai, not the film. I had a story that I needed to tell at this point of my career. I'm not demoralised by reviews. The world has torn Jesus and Gandhi to shreds. Who am I? Today, even artist M.F. Husain isn't in our country. These brickbats don't matter to me.Accordin g to critics, I came down with a thud in 1982 when Krodhi didn't work after two hits, Kalicharan and Vishwanath. Then I made three hits Vidhaata, Karz and Hero. Then when Trimurti didn't work in 1993, the critics wrote that Ghai had lost his magic. I bounced back with Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal. Then the moment, Yaadein opened badly they decided to write me off on Friday itself."