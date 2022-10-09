A Pioneering ‘Right to Health’ Bill

September 23 in many senses is a landmark day in the context of India’s long and winding road to treating healthcare as a fundamental right. That was the day a right to health bill was tabled in the Rajasthan legislative assembly to provide free the full range of health services at public health facilities to all persons in Rajasthan, as a matter of right. While it was expected to be passed the next day, the bill has been forwarded for review to a select committee on the suggestion of some members, including some from the ruling party.

By an earlier administrative order, the government of Rajasthan had already made all the services—including diagnostics, procedures, in-patient and out-patient—free at all public healthcare facilities. The ground had been set even before the bill came up, and is now on its way to be enshrined into law.

There has been a growing policy discourse that public facilities do not deliver, that most people in any case seek healthcare from private facilities, and therefore public facilities should be privatised. An earlier proposal by Niti Aayog to privatise district hospitals for the care of non-communicable diseases is a case in point.

The argument is flawed for many reasons. Firstly, most rural populations in India continue to be dependent on government facilities for most critical healthcare needs: for example, in rural Rajasthan, 98 per cent of childhood vaccination, 70 per cent of contraception, and 79 per cent of institutional childbirths are conducted by government healthcare facilities.

According to a Public Health Foundation of India study, published in the British Medical Journal, the expenditure on healthcare in India pushes 55 million people into poverty every year—a testimony to the need for affordable healthcare. At the same time, the public expenditure on health is declining. In 2018-19, healthcare expenditure as a percentage of GDP at an all-India level declined and fell below 1.3 per cent for the first time since 2004-2005.