A Sangh rethink on women

Writing for the pro-RSS news portal OpIndia in 2019, one Priyanka Deo rubbished the popular belief that the Sangh is anti-women and has regressive views on gender issues. “I have lived in the USA and the UK. I am a die-hard Beyoncé fan who touts feminism. I play tennis and regularly wear short skirts and tank-tops on court…in South Mumbai I have worn a skirt and walked outside but I am uncomfortable wearing it in Washington…,” she wrote to debunk the idea that modern, independent women have no place in the RSS.

For good reason, she did not address the numerous outrageous statements about women made by the Sangh and its leading lights. Savarkar had of course advocated rape of non-Hindu women as an act of nationalism and disapproved the failure of Shivaji to do so (‘The Six Golden Epochs of Indian History’ by V.D. Savarkar, p.71). The then president of BJP mahila morcha, Mridula Sinha, had told The Telegraph, “I gave dowry for my daughter and received dowry for my son.... Wife-beating is bad, but if it has to be done to bring the woman on proper track it’s right... Women in their own life should not take independent decisions about marriage and other things. The family should take these decisions.”

Krishna Sharma from the VHP women’s wing reiterated, “It is the man who must earn sustenance and support his family (while women manage the household), his education is more important. This division of labour is natural.” (Quoted in ‘Women and the Hindu Right: A Collection of Essays’, Ed. Tanika Sarkar and Urvashi Butalia. New Delhi, Kali for Women)

Therefore, when the RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in 2013 asserted that rapes took place in India and not Bharat, and that rapes were a result of following the Western culture, it triggered outrage but not much surprise. It was a slip of the tongue because Bhagwat never repeated the statement. But it did betray his mindset.

The same year he declared that husbands could disown their wives if they failed to keep their end of the ‘contract’, of taking care of the household, the husband and the children. “Till the time the wife follows the contract, the husband stays with her. If the wife violates the contract, he can disown her,” Bhagwat, a man who has never married, had said. Earlier in 2006, the then RSS chief K. Sudarshan had exhorted every Hindu woman to produce at least five, if not 10 children.

That the RSS had opposed the Hindu Code Bill is also well documented. The Hindu Code Bill gave women four basic rights—the right to divorce, to inheritance, the choice to marry and the right to expect monogamy from their husbands. Traditionally, Hindu upper caste men had a better deal as they were allowed to marry unlimited number of times without divorcing the women or giving maintenance to the wives they abandoned.

RSS is yet to condemn unequivocally the Manusmriti which describes women as no better than a dhor (beast of burden), ganwaar (ignoramus) pashu (animal) or shudra (untouchable)—all worthy of being kicked into submission. In a significant pointer, however, the RSS has dropped the references to Manusmriti in the latest editions of ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ by M.S. Golwalkar.