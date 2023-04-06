A Stress Test for Indian Democracy

The merits of Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, the sentence, the circumstances and an intermediate stay on proceedings at the behest of the complainant, will of course be scrutinised in the days to come. The Congress party will move to stay the conviction itself. But these immediate next moves are insignificant in the face of the big story that India has announced to the world— that the most significant member of the oldest political party in India is out of Parliament soon after he raised some very uncomfortable questions on cronyism, the Adani group and the connections of that group to the ruling elite of the day. As the story plays out, the focus will remain on Rahul Gandhi’s attempted silencing, the Adani imbroglio, the demands for a JPC inquiry in the wake of the Hindenburg allegations and the question that Gandhi has focussed on: whose money was being pumped into Adani stocks?

Gandhi out of Parliament only leaves him that much more equipped to take these questions to the people and build the political narrative. Politically, many observers, including at least some BJP sympathisers, would worry that the attack on Gandhi and the attempt to silence him in Parliament can make him a hero. It would, quite unhelpfully for the BJP, confirm fears that the Adani connection is truly sinister, runs deep and to the very top of the ruling establishment.