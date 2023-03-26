A ‘Vishwaguru’ in the league of Rwanda, Nigeria, Pakistan…

In 2014 Manmohan Singh said, “I sincerely believe it will be disastrous for the country to have Narendra Modi as India’s Prime Minister.” Four years later he said he recognised his words had been harsh but he added that the “time is not far off when public at large would have the chance to pronounce on the efficacy or otherwise of public policy which has been put in place by Modiji”.

In a matter of days, we will enter year 10 of the government and it is a long enough time to judge whether Singh’s words were true, partially true or wholly incorrect. A few years ago, when it became apparent to me that enough evidence was in to send down judgment on Narendra Modi’s performance as prime minister, I began to write a book called The Price of the Modi Years. It was published in paperback, then republished in hardcover and now is again being published in paperback.