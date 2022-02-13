Aam Aadmi Party originated from RSS; 'Delhi model' a sham: Priyanka Gandhi in Punjab

Slamming the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said that AAP had its origins in the right-wing Hindu organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and that the so-called Delhi model projected by the party was a sham.

Addressing the ‘Navi Soch Nava Punjab’ poll rally in Punjab’s Kotkapura, Priyanka Gandhi said cautioned the voters against falling for AAP's claims.

"There is another political party which has come from Delhi. You are being shown a Delhi model through advertisements and people come to you and propagate the Delhi model and the (work done by the) government in Delhi," she said.

Vadra told the people at the gathering that they should not forget that the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014 on the basis of the so-called "Gujarat model", which later turned out to be fake.