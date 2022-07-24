AAP accuses Centre of hijacking Delhi Govt's event through police

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has alleged that the Centre hijacked a Delhi government event at the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary by sending Delhi Police to the event on Saturday.

In a press conference on Sunday, Rai said that Delhi police on the instruction of PMO put up banners carrying photos of PM Modi at venue of Van Mahotsav programme last night.

He said both the Chief Minister and he himself will not attend the programme.

The Van Mahotsav programme was to be undertaken by the LG and Chief Minister jointly, the LG office sources said.

"After absenting from the scheduled weekly meeting with the LG on Friday citing ill health, CM Arvind Kejriwal today skipped a pre decided combined programme of tree plantation at Bhatti mines in the, again due to ill health," said LG office sources.

Earlier, Kejriwal did not attend scheduled weekly meeting with Saxena on Friday, in the backdrop of a CBI probe recommended by the LG in alleged lapses and irregularities in implementation of Excise policy of Delhi government.

(With PTI inputs)