AAP accuses Delhi BJP leaders Adesh Gupta, Shyam Jaju of amassing disproportionate assets

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and its ex-national vice president Shyam Jaju of amassing properties worth crores disproportionate to their known sources of income when the former was the mayor of the erstwhile North Delhi civic body.

Gupta, however, termed the allegations "false and politically motivated".

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the BJP should cancel the primary membership of Gupta and Jaju within two days, failing which the Aam Aadmi Party will take to the streets and gherao the BJP headquarters.

"The former state president and in-charge of the BJP got a company (promoted by their sons) registered on the address of the party office... They own 40 to 45 properties in Delhi and neighbouring areas. The Lokayukta has sent them three notices but they have not replied yet," he alleged.

Demanding that both the BJP leaders reveal the source of their income within two days, Pathak said there should be a thorough investigation to ascertain if they had the backing of senior leadership of their party.

There should be a probe to find out if there is a link between the rise of the two leaders and the "downfall" of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, he said.

The AAP's chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Lokayukta is conducting a probe into the allegation of disproportionate assets against Gupta.

"Despite the Lokayukta issuing notices multiple times, Adesh Gupta did not declare his source of income. The company promoted by the sons of Gupta and Jaju is under the scanner for allegedly using as it a vehicle to aid financial wrongdoings," he claimed during a press conference.

Bhardwaj claimed that a complaint with the Lokayukta has claimed that Gupta got the company incorporated while he was the North Delhi MCD mayor and his earnings are disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

Delhi Lokayukta Justice H C Mishra (retired) issued notices to Adesh Gupta from August 2022 to January 2023 asking him to declare his assets and sources of income, but he has not provided any information to date, he claimed.

"The Lt Governor should write a letter to the Anti-Corruption Branch and CBI about how these properties were bought and sold. The centre should take up a detailed investigation of the case to prove whether it believes in the principle of anti-corruption or not," he said.

Reacting to the allegations, Adesh Gupta said, "I will file a defamation case against Saurabh Bhardwaj. They have a history of making false allegations and then apologising to BJP leaders following defamation cases. Bhardwaj should also be prepared for this.

"I respect the Lokayukta and will share all the details. Every year, I share details of my assets with the government. I am a dedicated BJP worker and have been exposing corrupt acts of the AAP and they are targeting me and my family to suppress my voice," he claimed.