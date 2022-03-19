AAP and its Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann need to ensure that Ceasar’s wife remains above suspicion

Nobody is saying that Bhagat Singh isn’t a national icon. He was a charismatic revolutionary who participated in the murder of a junior British police officer named John Saunders and an Indian head constable in mistaken retaliation for the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. He also took part in a largely symbolic bombing of the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi and a hunger strike in jail, which — on the back of sympathetic coverage in Indian-owned newspapers — turned him into a household name in Punjab region, and after his execution at age 23 into a martyr and folk hero in Northern India. Borrowing ideas from Bolshevism and anarchism, he electrified a growing militancy in India in the 1930s.

However, Bhagat Singh was an atheist and had communist leanings, which lends further credence to the fact that the bid to appropriate his legacy by AAP in general and Mann in particular is completely incongruent and done just to pay political lip service to that great son of the soil.

Incidentally, even the immediate family of Bhagat Singh went on record to air their displeasure with the showbiz surrounding Bhagat Singh and being treated shabbily in Khatkar Kalan. His nephew, Maj Gen Sheonan Singh (retd), a war hero who was awarded Vir Chakra for his role in IPKF operation in 1987, stated, “I went to attend Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking ceremony. If the aim was to honour Shaheed Bhagat Singh for his sacrifices, it was not achieved. It was a big ‘tamasha’, lacking in seriousness”.

“The family members of the martyr came there as a duty. They were ignored by political bosses and the administration,” he added, lamenting that they were made to sit at a distant place from the podium and forgotten.

Meanwhile, it transpired that the people of Punjab already have access to a WhatsApp number to report bribery, run by the state Vigilance Bureau which is duly authorized to take cognizance of such acts and initiate necessary action. Floating a brand new ‘anti-corruption’ phone line, then, seems to be nothing short of a gimmick, taking a leaf from the playbook of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who famously invited the whole town to a stadium in 2015 to do just the same in Delhi. Nothing much came of it, eventually, for various reasons., however.