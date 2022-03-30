AAP, BJP trip over each other to claim credit for regularising jobs of Kashmiri migrant teachers in Delhi

In the timeline released by it, the association claimed that this judgement was challenged in a two-judge bench of the HC by the Delhi government. On May 21, 2018, the bench ruled in favour of the teachers.

The teachers’ body alleged that the Delhi government then moved the Supreme Court, which, however, went on to dismiss the plea, following which the services of the teachers were regularised in 2019.

“The above events clearly indicate that Delhi government was never interested in regularising the services of Kashmiri pandit teachers. In fact, Delhi government opposed the regularisation till the very end,” the statement said.

To counter this, AAP released a statement alleging that the letter was ‘fake’ and that it was the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office which had approached the Supreme Court.

The AAP government claimed that it was the LG which controlled the services department and had opposed the regularisation of the teachers’ services.

AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj dismissed the teachers’ association’s claims as “false and misleading” and accused the BJP of indulging in politics over the issue. “The Kashmiri teachers approached CM Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia after the AAP formed the government in 2015. Delhi government decided to regularise their services and the cabinet cleared the proposal,” claimed Atishi.