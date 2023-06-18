AAP blames BJP for Manipur violence, dubs PM 'incompetent' for failing to restore peace

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday blamed the BJP for the violence in Manipur and dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi incompetent for the government's failure in restoring peace and normalcy in the north-eastern state.

"Peace and tranquillity in the country will remain a far cry so long as the BJP is in power," AAP Rajay Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said at a press conference in Delhi.

More than 100 people have so far lost their lives in the ethnic violence that broke out a month ago between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur.

"Manipur is burning for over one-and-a-half months but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent. He has not even uttered the letter 'M' of Manipur so far," the AAP leader said.