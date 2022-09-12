AAP claims party office in Gujarat raided; cops deny

The AAP on Monday also said it has proof of the "illegal" raid by police at its office in Ahmedabad and would show it if Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is ready to answer all questions about the searches.



The Aam Aadmi Party's assertion came after the Gujarat Police denied that any raid was conducted at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's office in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.



"Police conducted an illegal raid yesterday at the party's office in Ahmedabad. They forcibly entered the office and carried out searches for two hours without any warrant or court order," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference at the party headquarters here.