AAP heading towards a landslide victory in Punjab
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is heading towards a landslide victory (leading on 94 seats out of 117) knocking out several heavyweights including five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manpreet Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia, former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and many others.
Surprisingly, former CM Capt. Amarinder Singh, who floated his own party Punjab Lok congress (PLC) after quitting the Congress, tasted defeat at his home town Patiala. AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli defeated Capt. Amarinder Singh at his home turf.
The early trends showed that a majority of the Punjab Cabinet ministers and other political stalwarts of the Congress, SAD and BJP are trailing behind the AAP nominees in many seats.
The BJP is heading towards a crushing defeat as the party is leading just on two seats. Ashwani Sharma, state president of the BJP, won from from Pathankot while Jangi Lal Mahajan is leading from Mukerian.
Both Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia faced defeated in Amritsar (East) from AAP candidate Jeevan jyot Kaur.
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has congratulated the AAP for the massive victory. Taking to Twitter Sidhu wrote: "The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap!!"
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal also congratulated the AAP for it landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections accepting public mandate.
The party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated the people of the state “for this revolution”.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution,” He also posted a picture of himself along with Bhagwant Mann, Party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab. Kejriwal also congrtulated Mann for the historical win of the AAP in Punjab.
