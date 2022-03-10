AAP heading towards a landslide victory in Punjab

The early trends showed that a majority of the Punjab Cabinet ministers and other political stalwarts of the Congress, SAD and BJP are trailing behind the AAP nominees in many seats.

The BJP is heading towards a crushing defeat as the party is leading just on two seats. Ashwani Sharma, state president of the BJP, won from from Pathankot while Jangi Lal Mahajan is leading from Mukerian.

Both Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia faced defeated in Amritsar (East) from AAP candidate Jeevan jyot Kaur.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has congratulated the AAP for the massive victory. Taking to Twitter Sidhu wrote: "The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap!!"

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal also congratulated the AAP for it landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections accepting public mandate.