'AAP ki Khas Sarkar': 2 crores for the ceremony, 85 lakhs for media, 61 lakhs for Kejriwal's road show

Besides, a whopping amount estimated to be more than 2-3 cores has been spent on the front-page advertisement in all the newspapers published from Delhi and Punjab.

A Times of India employee who works with the marketing department told NH that the swearing-in-ceremony-advertisement was published in all editions of the TOI. A full page advertisement in an English daily published from Delhi costs Rs 15-30 Lakhs depending on text and photograph.

Apart from English dallies, the newspapers published from Chandigarh, Panchkula, Jalandhar and other cities in Punjab were given similar front page ads.

Interestingly, the advertisement glorifying Mann’s ceremony as “bringing alive the spirit of revolutionary Bhagat Singh” does not carry the name of the party or the government or the agency that has issued the ad on behalf of the AAP.

“History will be created today as three crore Punjabis will take the Oath of CM,” reads the advertisement.

The TOI employee wondered, saying, “It is against the norm as all advertisements carry the name of the party/agency which issues the ad.”

Apart from Print media, TV media has also been paid a hefty amount by the AAP government.

As per the list, the name of the news channels vis a vis broadcast-timing and funds allocated with the GST value shows that AAP has spent a whooping amount to ensure favorable coverage.