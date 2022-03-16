'AAP ki Khas Sarkar': 2 crores for the ceremony, 85 lakhs for media, 61 lakhs for Kejriwal's road show
Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which stormed Punjab assembly elections by defeating Congress, has left no stone unturned to boast of their “austerity”.
But the beginning of AAP’s rule in Punjab belies what the 'party of the common men' preaches the most.
To make Bhagwant Man’s swearing ceremony “historic” – AAP government in Punjab has sanctioned Rs 2 crores for the swearing in ceremony, 61 lakhs for the Kejriwal's road show, 85 lakhs for two days of media coverage, NH has learned.
Citing sources, INC TV has shared a communique on Twitter, and claimed that Rs 2 crores has been spent on the searing in ceremony.
Besides, a whopping amount estimated to be more than 2-3 cores has been spent on the front-page advertisement in all the newspapers published from Delhi and Punjab.
A Times of India employee who works with the marketing department told NH that the swearing-in-ceremony-advertisement was published in all editions of the TOI. A full page advertisement in an English daily published from Delhi costs Rs 15-30 Lakhs depending on text and photograph.
Apart from English dallies, the newspapers published from Chandigarh, Panchkula, Jalandhar and other cities in Punjab were given similar front page ads.
Interestingly, the advertisement glorifying Mann’s ceremony as “bringing alive the spirit of revolutionary Bhagat Singh” does not carry the name of the party or the government or the agency that has issued the ad on behalf of the AAP.
“History will be created today as three crore Punjabis will take the Oath of CM,” reads the advertisement.
The TOI employee wondered, saying, “It is against the norm as all advertisements carry the name of the party/agency which issues the ad.”
Apart from Print media, TV media has also been paid a hefty amount by the AAP government.
As per the list, the name of the news channels vis a vis broadcast-timing and funds allocated with the GST value shows that AAP has spent a whooping amount to ensure favorable coverage.
While AAP’s oath taking ceremony has created a buzz in the political and media circles in Delhi, it has created a furor among AAP’s critics in Punjab.
Many expressed their anger on social media. Sharing a graphic released by Bole Bharat, a user took a jibe at AAP saying that their party symbol is “broom and they are committed to wipe out unnecessary expenses.”
Some said AAP MLAs have resorted to hooliganism and anarchism after the victory. A Congress leader who did not wish to be named said that bureaucracy is not happy with the “zealots”.
Amrit Gill, spokesperson for the Punjab Congress while congratulating AAP said that the new government should fulfill the promises they have made with the people.
“They should first appoint Lokpal and uproot the corruption from the system,” demanded Gill.
In a spectacular performance, AAP won 92 seats in 117-member assembly polls. With 18 seats, Congress stood at the second position. SAD could only win 3 seats in recently held assembly polls.