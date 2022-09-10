AAP-led Delhi govt faces flak after college funded by it partly withholds faculty salary

Three weeks after The New York Times (NYT) published a front-page story appreciating the AAP-led Delhi government’s ‘education model’ in Delhi, it has come to the fore that as many as 12 colleges fully funded by it have been facing a severe crunch of funds for the last five years due to which teachers have not been getting their full salaries on time.

One such institution, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, hit the headlines on Saturday for issuing a notice in which it announced withholding of Rs 30,000 from the net salary of Assistant Professors and Rs 50,000 from the net salary of Associate Professors and Professors.

"This is for information of all permanent teaching staff that due to paucity of funds, Rs 30,000 has been retained from net salary of Assistant Professors and Rs 50,000 from net salary of Associate Professors/Professors for the month of July, 2022. The same will be released as and when funds are available," said a notice issued by DDU College signed by the Officiating Principal said.

As per office-bearers of Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), the 12 colleges, including DDU College, faced a deficit of about Rs 85 to 90 crore in this academic year.

DUTA president AK Bhagi held the AAP government completely responsible for the “misgovernance” of the colleges.