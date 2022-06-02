AAP-led Punjab govt to restore security of over 400 protectees days after Sidhu Moose Wala killing

Four days after the brutal killing of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, the state government on Thursday decided to restore the security of all 424 protectees. The AAP-led Punjab government took the decision to restore the security cover after the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday asked the state government to explain the basis on which the security cover of over 424 protectees in the state was pruned.

Taking a serious note of this decision by the state government, the court also asked the state government whether the decision was taken after examining threat perception in each case. The court further asked the state as to how the information regarding it was made public.

The singer-turned-politician Moose Wala was killed in broad daylight by members of a notorious gang following directions from a Canada based gangster.