AAP-led Punjab govt to restore security of over 400 protectees days after Sidhu Moose Wala killing
The singer-turned-politician Moose Wala was killed in broad daylight allegedly by members of a notorious gang
Four days after the brutal killing of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, the state government on Thursday decided to restore the security of all 424 protectees. The AAP-led Punjab government took the decision to restore the security cover after the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday asked the state government to explain the basis on which the security cover of over 424 protectees in the state was pruned.
Taking a serious note of this decision by the state government, the court also asked the state government whether the decision was taken after examining threat perception in each case. The court further asked the state as to how the information regarding it was made public.
The singer-turned-politician Moose Wala was killed in broad daylight by members of a notorious gang following directions from a Canada based gangster.
The Punjab government on Thursday, in a sealed cover, submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the security of all the 424 protectees will be restored from June 7. The court was hearing a petition filed by former minister OP Soni, who is among the 424 VVIPs whose security was curtailed.
Last week the Punjab Police had withdrawn the security of the 424 VVIPS, which included former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.
The Bhagwant Mann government had come under attack by the opposition parties of the state for withdrawing the security of the protectees and making the orders, a secret document, public thus giving an open offer to the killers.
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra has earlier said that Moose Wala’s security was withdrawn as additional forces were needed due to the anniversary of operation ‘Bluestar’ and Ghallughara massacre week that falls this month.