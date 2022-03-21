AAP nominates Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, ex cricketer Harbhajan Singh and 3 others for RS from Punjab

An assistant Professior in IIT, Delhi, Pathak belongs to Chhattisgarh and is AAP's main strategist who has helped the party during Punjab polls from behind the scenes. Raghav Chadha was recently the Punjab in-charge of the party, and is vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board while Sanjeev Arora is a Ludhiana based businessman.



All the nominations were filed on Monday (the last day for filing the nominations) by the AAP that won the state Assembly elections with a thumping majority by winning 92 out of 117 seats. No other political party has filed any nomination papers. Elections for these Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 31.



The five seats will fall vacant on April 9 when the term of the current MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo from the Congress, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Naresh Gujral from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Shwait Malik from the BJP will expire.