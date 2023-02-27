AAP observes ‘black day’, holds protests in several states against Sisodia’s arrest

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers on Monday held protests in several states against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

Amid tight security, protests are being staged in Chandigarh, Delhi, Bhopal and other cities.

Security on Monday morning was beefed up around the BJP headquarters here where the AAP has called for a “big protest”.