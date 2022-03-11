AAP to form Punjab govt on March 16; Swearing-in ceremony likely to take place at Bhagat Singh's birthplace

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which made a clean sweep by winning 92 seats out of 117 in Punjab Assembly Election 2022, will form government after taking oath on March 16. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of martyr Bhagat Singh instead of Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. This will be the first government of Punjab taking oath at Khatkar Kalan since the village holds a huge significance for the people of the state.

The Chief Ministerial candidate of AAP, Bhagwant Mann made the announcement while addressing a gathering from the rooftop of his house in Sangrur after AAPs' landsliding victory on Thursday. However, the final decision in this context is yet to be taken by the party high command on Friday.