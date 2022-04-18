AAP’s decision on free 300 units of electricity to every household in Punjab puts PSPCL in catch-22 situation

The PSPCL was already under stress when erstwhile Congress-led Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had slashed power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for all domestic consumers with a load up to 7KW.

Highly placed sources in the PSPCL, on the condition of anonymity disclosed that the corporation, which is already facing financial burden with the non-clearance of dues by the government and payable subsidy of upcoming financial year calculated together to be more than Rs 24,000 crore annually, is now a lot more concerned after Bhagwant Mann’s decision to provide 300 units of power free of cost to the consumers from July1, 2022.

“We are waiting for the notification, to be issued by the state government in this regard, for more clarity on additional financial burden and would chalk out the next plan of action. At present, this is a cause of concern for the PSPCL”, an office bearer of the PSPCL employees union said.

More than Rs 8,000 crore power subsidy dues of 2021-22 and Rs 2,000 crore defaulting amount of government department are yet to be cleared whereas the estimated annual power subsidy of more than Rs 14,000 crore for the financial year 2022-23 is reason for worry, another officer informed.