Ab ki baar, 80 paar: Falling Rupee to USD makes imports more expensive

To be fair, falling value of the Rupee vis-à-vis the US Dollar is not necessarily a catastrophe. Even economist and columnist Swaminathan Aiyar, who in 2012 felt that the falling Rupee was a kick in the pants of the Congress, now feels that “an 80-rupee dollar is not a sign of weakness”.

The falling Rupee makes our exports cheaper for other countries but makes our imports more expensive. The falling Rupee therefore would please exporters, especially in the IT and pharmaceutical sectors, chemicals and textile etc. and those who export commodities. But expensive imports would distort our balance of trade and add to inflation.

The falling Rupee would be a boon if India manufactured goods that are in demand in the rest of the world. It would then help India export a lot more. But the basket of our exports is limited and often cater to the highend like gems and jewellery and is therefore restricted. But a falling Rupee could also make India a more attractive destination for manufacturers to produce here and export to the rest of the world.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi may well be regretting his pre-2014 rhetoric which associated the value of the Rupee with nationalism and competence of the Union Government. In strident speeches the then chief minister of Gujarat had taunted the UPA Government for the falling value of the Rupee.

‘For the past three months the value of the Rupee has been falling, and falling and falling. Other countries are taking advantage of it. But the Government is paralysed and unable to take steps to arrest the slide. They are more concerned about staying in power’, he had said in one speech. In another he had sarcastically predicted that the Rupee value would soon be the same as the then Prime Minister’s age.

Ironically, the Rupee this week closed at Rs. 78.83 to a Dollar on Tuesday and in opening trading on Wednesday plunged to Rs. 78.96 against the dollar, exceeding PM Modi’s own age of 72 years.