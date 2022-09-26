Active Covid cases decline to 43,415

With 4,129 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,72,243, while the active cases declined to 43,415, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.



The death toll climbed to 5,28,530 with 20 fatalities which includes 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.



The active cases comprises 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said.