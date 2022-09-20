Active Covid cases in country decline to 47,379

With 4,043 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,43,089, while the active cases declined to 47,379, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.



The death toll climbed to 5,28,370 with 15 fatalities which includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.