Active Covid cases in country increase to 46,389

An increase of 640 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.71 per cent, according to the ministry.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,41,840, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.