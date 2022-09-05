Active Covid cases in India decline to 53,974

With 5,910 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,62,445, while the active cases declined to 53,974, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.



The death toll climbed to 5,28,007 with 16 fatalities, including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.



The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the health ministry said.