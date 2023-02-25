Bhiwani lynching: Activist groups protest across India, demand arrest of 'gau rakshak' Monu Manesar

Multiple protests were carried out in parts of India against the killing of two Muslim men Junaid and Nasir in Haryana.

On Friday, All India Students' Association (AISA) members staged a protest in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Haryana government, and demanded the arrest of Monu Manesar, an accused in the alleged abduction and killing.

AISA demanded "Rajasthan Government and Haryana Government must end impunity to murderers!"