Bhiwani lynching: Activist groups protest across India, demand arrest of 'gau rakshak' Monu Manesar
Members of the left-wing student organization, AISA organized a protest in Delhi's Jantar-Mantar, Bheem Army carried out a rally in Agra
Multiple protests were carried out in parts of India against the killing of two Muslim men Junaid and Nasir in Haryana.
On Friday, All India Students' Association (AISA) members staged a protest in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Haryana government, and demanded the arrest of Monu Manesar, an accused in the alleged abduction and killing.
AISA demanded "Rajasthan Government and Haryana Government must end impunity to murderers!"
On the same day, Bhim Army, an Ambedkarite and Dalit rights organisation in India, took out a rally against the killings in Agra. The group demanded the arrest of Junaid's killers as soon as possible and strictest punishment.
Nasir and Junaid were allegedly abducted from Rajasthan by a team of 'gau rakshak' leb by Monu Manesar. They were later set ablaze, alive, while they were inside their car. Several videos surfaced on social media in which Monu Manesar and his 'team' can be seen chasing down the victims.
Both men were residents of Rajasthan’s Ghatmeeka village, in Bharatpur district.
Monu Manesar, linked to the killings has also been linked to the alleged murder of another Muslim man in the area, Waris.
According to Alt News, Manesar was also the part of the Haryana government’s special task force which includes several other self-proclaimed cow vigilantes.
It is worth noting here that at a time when the Rajasthan Police is hunting for Monu Manesar and others, Hindutva organisations and self-proclaimed gaurakshaks brazenly showed their support for the main accused in the Bhiwani lynching case.
