Activists call for end to use of battery cages to house egg-laying hens, point out it amounts to cruelty

Volunteers from People For Animals (PFA), Humane Society International, India (HSI, India), and Mercy For Animals India Foundation on Monday held a powerful and eye-catching demonstration in the national capital to raise awareness about the plight of hens raised for eggs in cruel battery cages.

One of the volunteers was dressed in a chicken costume and stuffed inside a cage, while several other activists were wearing chicken face masks and holding placards that read ‘End Cruelty To 40 Crore Hens: Ban Battery Cages’.

“Can you imagine being so confined, you cannot even stand up straight, turn around or stretch your arms?” said Gauri Maulekhi, Trustee, People For Animals.

“This is the entire life for crores of birds, despite the use of battery cages being violative of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. We hope that our demonstration shows the public the reality of where their eggs come from, and that society collectively demands the government to implement the law, and the producers to shift away from intensive confinement,” she added.

Battery cages are barren metal-wire cages used to house egg-laying hens. Today, 30-40 crore hens languish in these cages, without space to even spread their wings and prevented from nesting, perching, dust-bathing, forging – all activities that are inherent to hen behaviour and essential for their physical and mental well-being.

A press release listed the following facts about battery cages:

1. The barren metal-wire cages are known by various names, such as battery cages or California cages, and are used to house egg laying hens.

2. Section 11(1)(e) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, prohibits the confinement of any animal in a manner that does not allow reasonable opportunity of movement. Battery cages are so restrictive that hens do not have the opportunity to even spread their wings.

3. The battery cages restrict other natural behaviour of hens. Chickens exhibit a range of natural behaviour, including nesting, dust-bathing, perching and roosting, scratching and foraging, exploring and comfort behaviour, and scientific evidence documents that this behaviour is necessary for their health and well-being.

4. Housing systems other than battery cages which are commercially viable exist, such as barns, deep-litter, aviary and free-range systems. These, when fitted with nesting, perching resources, allow hens to move and exhibit natural behaviours.

5. Various countries world-over have phased out of using battery cages, after recognising their impact on environment, public health, food safety and animal welfare.