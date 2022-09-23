Activists decry move empowering Centre to intercept WhatsApp, Signal messages and calls

The government of India proposes to put in place a new law which would enable it to intercept encrypted messages, voice calls, and even video calls made on Over-the-Top (OTT) communication platforms including WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which functions under the Ministry of Communications (MoC), released the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 on Wednesday for public consultation.

In the draft Bill, ‘telecommunication services’ have been defined as anything to do with broadcasting, email, voice mail, video-communication, and audio-communication services.

Explaining the repercussions of the draft Bill, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), an Indian digital liberties organisation, said that in aiming to create a comprehensive framework for the regulation of telecommunication in India, the draft Bill seeks to “repeal the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Telegraph Wire (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950.”

As a result, encrypted messaging apps may be required to “not transmit, intercept or detain or disclose any message or class of messages” on behalf of the government.

IFF said that the provisions of the draft Bill are in the spirit, and to some extent, the same as the provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, “creating the same concerns, threats and issues. Except, the concerns have gotten worse.”

The main object of the Telegraph Act of 1885 was to give power to the government to install telegraph lines on private as well as public property.