Activists hail SC judgment stressing on rights-based perspective for women to seek abortion

A study published in the BMJ Global Health pointed out the grim statistics of unsafe abortions in India: between the years 2007 and 2011, an estimate 67 per cent of the abortions carried out were classified as unsafe.

Fatima hoped that with this judgement, other systems too would fulfil their duties and responsibilities. This ruling should nudge the health systems, healthcare providers, and particularly doctors to advance their understanding of abortion as the healthcare service that it is.

“The health system is well located to play a much bigger role in encountering stigmas and misinformation that routinely disrupts access to safe abortion. Unsafe abortion is a public health issue and with improved laws, and policies in place, we should be able to ensure guaranteed access to comprehensive abortion care, for everyone,” she said.

She argued that if abortion between 20-24 weeks of pregnancy was safe for one person, it should be accessible to everyone who may need it. “Why legislate so much, and create so many conditions for accessing safe abortion care? It must be made available and accessible as a matter of right, upon the request of the pregnant person,” she said.

The judgement underscored that significant reliance should be placed on each woman’s own estimation of whether she is in a position to continue and carry to term her pregnancy.

It maintained that while determining whether the continuation of the pregnancy would involve grave danger to the pregnant woman’s physical or mental health, her actual or reasonably foreseeable environment may be taken into account.

“It's an incredibly powerful ruling that will go a long way towards ensuring autonomy, agency and bodily integrity and rights for all girls, women and pregnant persons,” said gynaecologist Dr Suchitra Dalvie, who is also the coordinator of the Asia Safe Abortion Partnership.

“This judgement acknowledges that pregnancy as a result of rape can also be a rape within marriage,” Mumbai-based lawyer Anubha Rastogi, who works for reproductive rights and justice, said.

That the judgement includes ‘marital rape’ within the understanding of rape opens up a whole new potential for justice for women. “It links in perfectly with Justice J Chelameswar’s statement during the right to privacy ruling where he said that the decision to have sex or not, with whom and whether to get pregnant or stay pregnant are all within the right to privacy of an individual and all citizens of India have the right to privacy. This is a much needed step in the right direction,” Dalvie said.

In 2017, Justice Chelameswar had famously ruled that “a woman’s freedom of choice whether to bear a child or abort her pregnancy falls in the realm of privacy”. Justice RF Nariman, who was also on the bench, included the right to abort a foetus on the list of “a large number of privacy interests”.

Even in the absence of a criminal section or recognition of an offence, the healthcare needs and traumas of survivors continue to be real. “This judgment recognises this distinction so well. Just because a survivor of sexual assault cannot initiate a criminal proceeding against their perpetrator, it does not mean they are not entitled to even receive care and support to overcome the health impacts of that assault,” said Fatima.

The order directs doctors to refrain from asking women to get husband's consent or bringing other members of family even when she is an adult woman. “Only her consent is material and should matter. Doctors should let go of imposing these 'extra legal' conditions as observed by the court,” noted Fatima.

Several doctors and experts had earlier pointed out that the MTP Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), which criminalised adolescence sexuality, were not compatible. If a teenaged pregnant girl goes to a doctor for an MTP, the doctor is obliged to inform the police.

Now, the judgement clarifies that though there is mandatory reporting under the POCSO Act, if the pregnancy stems out from consensual sexual activity and if a request is made by either the guardian or the minor to not reveal the identity of the person, then the doctor, while reporting the MTP, is not bound to report the details of the pregnant person.

“This makes a huge difference because it acknowledges there is consensual sexual activity happening between minors even though the law looks at it as an offence. Therefore, access to abortion should not become a problem because of the mandatory reporting. This clarification is fantastic,” said Rastogi, who has authored a report on women’s access to safe abortions.