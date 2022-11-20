Actor Amol Palekar and wife Sandhya Gokhale join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Veteran actor Amol Palekar and his wife, writer-filmmaker Sandhya Gokhale participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Sunday.

The couple joined Rahul Gandhi on the last day of the Yatra’s Maharashtra leg from where it will enter Madhya Pradesh at night.

The Indian National Congress' Twitter handle shared a series of pictures of Palekar and Gokhale with Gandhi.

"Realising his responsibility towards the country, today famous actor and film director Amol Palekar along with his wife joined #BharatJodoYatra to discharge it. Thank you for raising the voice of the country," the tweet read.

The Yatra is garnering massive support across all sections of society. Previously, cinema personalities Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Mona Ambegaonkar, Rashmi Desai and Akanksha Puri took part in the Yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It entered Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded district and passed through Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana districts.

The march entered its 74th day on Sunday. It began at 6 am from Bhendval in Buldhana after a night halt at Sairam Agro centre.

The foot march will have a rest day on Monday when Gandhi is scheduled to campaign for the Congress in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5.