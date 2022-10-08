Adani Group bets big on Rajasthan’s deserts

Major players in the renewable energy sector are making a beeline to Rajasthan for generating ‘green energy’. The investors’ summit this week highlighted commitments from both the Adani Group and the Tatas to the state.

The Thar desert in the western part of the state, which enjoys as many as 330 days of bright sunshine every year, is emerging as a major hub for solar energy. Out of the investment of over Rs 10 lakh crore, seventy per cent is expected to be investment in the ‘green energy’ sector.