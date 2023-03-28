Adani Group shares tank after report faults debt repayment claims

Questions over whether Gautam Adani-led company Adani Enterprises has repaid debt totalling $2.15 billion led to its shares tanking on Tuesday. On Tuesday, all ten Adani Group listed firms were trading in the red, with Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Total Gas losing roughly 5 per cent each.

Adani Enterprises shares were trading 7.53 per cent lower at $1,593.30 a share, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone slid 8.89 per cent to $573.20 per share. On the NSE, Adani Power shares declined 5 per cent, Adani Transmission shares fell 5 per cent, Adani Green Energy shares fell 4.93 per cent, and Adani Total Gas shares fell 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Adani Wilmar fell 4.99 per cent, NDTV was down 4.73 per cent, ACC fell 4.45 per cent, and Ambuja Cements fell 3.43 per cent. During the day, many of the group enterprises reached their lower circuit limits.