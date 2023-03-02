Adani-Hindenburg: SC order a 'tight slap' on Modi government, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party said Thursday the Supreme Court's order for setting up a committee to look into various regulatory aspects of the stock markets, including the recent Adani Group shares crash, is a "tight slap" on the Modi government.

"This has today proved that the Modi government is corrupt and useless," AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said at a press conference.

The apex court on Thursday ordered the setting up of a six-member committee headed by former top court judge A M Sapre to investigate the recent Adani Group shares crash triggered by the Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations and other regulatory aspects related to the stock markets.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said the panel will make an overall assessment of the situation, suggest measures to make investors aware and strengthen the existing regulatory measures for the stock markets.