'Adani is a proxy of Modi,' says KTR; 18 parties to take part in hunger strike against Modi govt tomorrow

A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned K Kavitha, daughter of Telengana Chief Minister KCR for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched all-out attack on Modi government.

While Kavitha who on Thursday arrived Delhi to join the interogation, announced hunger strike against the Modi government, her brother KT Rama Rao flagged Hindenburg's research report on Adani to attack Modi.

KTR called Gautam Adani a 'proxy' of the PM.

"Why does the PM not speak of allegations against him, on Adani? We're saying Gautam Adani is a proxy of Narendra Modi. Will he (Modi) take a lie detector test? Does he have the guts to come in front of the country? Is everyone in BJP a brother of Raja Harishchandra?" KTR was quoted by news agency ANI.