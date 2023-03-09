'Adani is a proxy of Modi,' says KTR; 18 parties to take part in hunger strike against Modi govt tomorrow
KTR slammed the BJP for political vendetta and warned that Modi is 'playing with fire'
A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned K Kavitha, daughter of Telengana Chief Minister KCR for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched all-out attack on Modi government.
While Kavitha who on Thursday arrived Delhi to join the interogation, announced hunger strike against the Modi government, her brother KT Rama Rao flagged Hindenburg's research report on Adani to attack Modi.
KTR called Gautam Adani a 'proxy' of the PM.
"Why does the PM not speak of allegations against him, on Adani? We're saying Gautam Adani is a proxy of Narendra Modi. Will he (Modi) take a lie detector test? Does he have the guts to come in front of the country? Is everyone in BJP a brother of Raja Harishchandra?" KTR was quoted by news agency ANI.
Calling PM Modi the 'grandfather of hypocrisy', he added that 'intimidation tactics' would not work in Telengana, which is scheduled to have its Assembly election this year.
Calling the ED summons issued to his sister and BRS leader K Kavitha "Modi summons", KTR added that the raids were conducted on 11 BRS leaders by ED, IT and CBI in the past few months to intimidate opposition leaders.
“If they (BJP) try to harass the opposition parties’ leaders for political reasons, the BRS will fight them in the people's court," he added.
Alleging that political motives have been masquerading in the name of investigation, Kavitha told media,"We released a poster on March 2 about the hunger strike in Delhi over the Women's Reservation Bill. 18 parties confirmed their participation...ED summoned me on March 9. I requested for March 16 but don't know what haste they're in, so I agreed for March 11."
"When an agency wants to interrogate a woman, she has a fundamental right that it be done at her home," she stated.
Kavitha said that she will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate on March 11. Kavitha was summoned by ED to appear on March 9th in Delhi.