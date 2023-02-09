Adani saga: From loan refinance to prepayment

So, why is the Adani Group on a prepayment spree?

Officials explained that the reimbursement was intended to prevent additional damage to the group's investor confidence. According to Reuters, the Adani Group was forced to return the entire sum of a $1.1 billion share-backed loan due to a margin call of more than $500 million. "The prepayment has been made in view of “recent market volatility and in continuation with the promoters” commitment to decreasing overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed company shares," the conglomerate said in a company statement.

To bolster investor trust, Adani has begun prepaying some of the loans with future due dates. Earlier on Tuesday, Adani Ports said it anticipated to repay Rs 5,000 crore in loans and bonds in the coming fiscal year. Adani Ports CEO Karan Adani stated that the company's FY24 EBITDA objective was Rs 14,500 crore-15,000 crore.

The Group, which operates in businesses from airports to energy, has taken these measures because of allegations made in the Hindenburg Study that a network of offshore shell companies located in tax havens was used to facilitate corruption, money laundering, and the theft of public funds by members of the Adani family. The firm called the report "bogus" and warned of legal action. During a video address last week, Gautam Adani claimed the company's finances were strong.