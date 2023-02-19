Adani Saga: Why ESG markets' investors are concerned about Adani

Financing arrangements across the Adani Group conglomerate have sent a fresh chill through Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) markets as investors wake up to a new risk.

The largest pension fund in Norway, KLP, recently sold all of its interests in the renewable energy division of the Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd, over worries that the stock may have unintentionally assisted in funding some of the most polluting activities in the world.

Adani is using stock from its Green firms as security in a credit arrangement that is helping to finance the Carmichael coal mine in Australia, through Adani Enterprises Ltd., according to a public filing issued on February 10.

KLP has blacklisted coal from its portfolio, so any indirect financing of the Carmichael project would represent a “breach of our commitments,” Kiran Aziz, KLP’s head of responsible investing, said in an interview to Bloomberg.