“Adani Sarkar shame, shame”: Sonia Gandhi joins opposition protest against Modi govt inside Parliament

Earlier in the day, the Parliament was adjourned till March 20 amid continued protests by both treasury benches and opposition members over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and the Adani issue.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned within 20 minutes amid a ruckus. While the BJP MPs raised slogans in both Houses demanding an apology from the Congress leader, the Opposition MPs continued to target the Modi government over the Adani issue.

Though Speaker Om Birla tried to run the proceedings by announcing Question Hour, he adjourned the House after around 20 minutes amid chaos.

The Congress-led opposition has been protesting over the government's silence on the Adani Enterprises issue, seeking a JPC probe into the matter.