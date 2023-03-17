“Adani Sarkar shame, shame”: Sonia Gandhi joins opposition protest against Modi govt inside Parliament
UPA chairperson, Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sat on chairs as the MPs from opposition parties protested, pressing for a JPC probe into the Adani scam
Stepping up attacks on the Modi government over the Adani scam, opposition parties led by Congress held a spirited protest inside the Parliament on Friday, reiterating their demand for the JPC probe into the matter.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also joined the protest. Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge sat on chairs as the MPs protested holding placards and chanting slogans.
“Adani Sarkar shame, shame…we want JPC,” demanded leaders.
Earlier in the day, the Parliament was adjourned till March 20 amid continued protests by both treasury benches and opposition members over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and the Adani issue.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned within 20 minutes amid a ruckus. While the BJP MPs raised slogans in both Houses demanding an apology from the Congress leader, the Opposition MPs continued to target the Modi government over the Adani issue.
Though Speaker Om Birla tried to run the proceedings by announcing Question Hour, he adjourned the House after around 20 minutes amid chaos.
The Congress-led opposition has been protesting over the government's silence on the Adani Enterprises issue, seeking a JPC probe into the matter.
