Adenovirus: 4 more child deaths reported from Kolkata, toll rises to 40 in 9 days

The adenovirus menace in West Bengal seems to be assuming alarming proportions as deaths of four more children, admitted in a Kolkata hospital with its symptoms, were reported in the last six hours, taking the death toll of children to 40 in nine days.



By Sunday morning, the deaths of two children - Atifa Khatun (18 months) and Aarman Gazi (4 years) - were reported from the B.C. Roy Children's Hospital. However, by 4 p.m., four more child deaths had been reported from the same hospital, taking the number of deaths to six in the day.



Hospital sources confirmed these four deaths of children admitted to the hospital in the period between 10.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. but their identities are yet to be disclosed. All the children reported to have died in the last 13 hours were under treatment with typical adenovirus symptoms like fever, cough and breathing problems and treatment failed to result in any sign of recovery.

