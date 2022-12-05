Lalu Prasad Yadav kidney transplant surgery successful in Singapore, his children confirm
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in a message to Tejashwi Yadav wished for a successful surgery and speedy recovery to former Bihar chief minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant operation has been successful in a hospital in Singapore, his son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav along with his daughter Misa Bharti have confirmed this news via a video on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
Early on Monday morning Rohini Acharya, the second of seven daughters of Yadav, tweeted several photographs from the hospital in Singapore where one of her kidneys is being transplanted in the veteran leader’s body.
The 74-year old former chief minister has been ailing for several years. Once tipped as a potential Prime Minister, his political fortunes suffered when the fodder-scam surfaced in 1996. Along with several IAS officers and another former chief minister late Dr Jagannath Mishra, he was charge sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and convicted by the court.
Lalu Prasad and his wife, Rabri devi, also a former chief minister, have nine children, seven of them daughters. One of their sons, Tejashwi Yadav, is Deputy Chief Minister in Bihar.
Rohini Acharya shared several photographs on social media of her parents and her children with her ailing father. Sharing a pre-surgery photo with her ailing father on Twitter, Acharya said that she is “ready to rock and roll”.
A few hours before the surgery, Acharya also tweeted some images of Yadav at his home, spending time with his family with a heartfelt message that read: “Your wellbeing is my life, and that’s enough for me”.
On Saturday, she tweeted a photo of herself taking care of her father with a message that said: “We have not seen god, but as god I have seen my father”.
Prior to the surgery, she also urged Yadav’s supporters to pray for him. “Who [Yadav] gave voice to millions of people, let’s pray for him together today,” she said, adding that Yadav’s wellbeing is necessary for the general public of India.
Many of his supporters and followers have offered prayers and best wishes since the news of the transplant broke out last week. In Patna, supporters were seen holding Yadav’s photos and chanting prayers, led by the RJD legislator Ritlal Yadav. Similar scenes were witnessed at Maa Shitla Devi temple where scores of RJD workers led by the party’s Patna youth wing president. Abhishek Kumar Sajan, performed havans and prayed for his recovery.
