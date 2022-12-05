Lalu Prasad Yadav kidney transplant surgery successful in Singapore, his children confirm

Early on Monday morning Rohini Acharya, the second of seven daughters of Yadav, tweeted several photographs from the hospital in Singapore where one of her kidneys is being transplanted in the veteran leader’s body.

The 74-year old former chief minister has been ailing for several years. Once tipped as a potential Prime Minister, his political fortunes suffered when the fodder-scam surfaced in 1996. Along with several IAS officers and another former chief minister late Dr Jagannath Mishra, he was charge sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and convicted by the court.

Lalu Prasad and his wife, Rabri devi, also a former chief minister, have nine children, seven of them daughters. One of their sons, Tejashwi Yadav, is Deputy Chief Minister in Bihar.

Rohini Acharya shared several photographs on social media of her parents and her children with her ailing father. Sharing a pre-surgery photo with her ailing father on Twitter, Acharya said that she is “ready to rock and roll”.