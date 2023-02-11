Advocate Shahid Azmi killing case: HC lifts stay on trial

The Bombay High Court has vacated the stay on trial in the 2010 killing of criminal lawyer Shahid Azmi and rejected a plea filed by an accused seeking a change of the trial court on the grounds of "bias".



Azmi was shot dead in his office in suburban Kurla on February 11, 2010.

At the time of his death, Azmi represented many accused in the 7/11 train blasts cases, Malegaon 2006 bomb blasts cases, the Aurangabad arms haul case, and the Ghatkopar blasts case. Hansal Mehta's 2013 film Shahid' starring Rajkummar Rao is based on the life and work of Azmi.



The prosecution's case is that Azmi was killed at the behest of gangster Chhota Rajan.