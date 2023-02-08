Aero India show: Flight operations at B'luru airport to be impacted for 10 days from today

The KIAL has announced airspace closure timings and for queries on revised, changed flight schedule, passengers are asked to get connected to their respective airline. "We request all passengers travelling through Bengaluru airport during this period to plan the travel time accordingly," the statement said.



The Bengaluru airport flight operation would be closed for rehearsals between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on February 8. On February 12 it will remain closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the same reason.



On February 13, flight operations will be closed between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. for the inauguration ceremony and Air Display. On February 14 and 15, the Bengaluru airport would be closed for Air Display between 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m.



On February 16 and 17, the flight operations will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m for Air Display.