After 30-year long separation, Sharad Yadav to merge his party with Lalu’s RJD, vows to strengthen Opposition

With an aim to strengthen Opposition in Bihar and the rest of India, veteran socialist leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav has announced to join his former comrade Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party RJD, ending 30-years long political separation from his former friend since Janata Dal days.

Sharad Yadav’s party Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) will be merged with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on March 20, said the announcement.

Sharad Yadav who has been part of various coalitions, other than the UPA led by Congress, founded LJD in 2018 after he was expelled from JDU. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar got him disqualified from Rajya Sabha also.

“This step (merger) has been necessitated as an initiative of my regular efforts for bringing together scattered Janata parivar in view of the current political situation in the country,” Sharad Yadav said in a statement, claiming the BJP government has been a failure and people are looking for a strong opposition.

Highlighting that the Janata Dal alone had 143 seats in Lok Sabha in 1989, the former Madhepura MP said the agenda for social justice has lost its pace with the disintegration of the party over the years.