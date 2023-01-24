After HC stricture, Kerala govt attaches properties of 248 PFI workers

The state government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that it has attached the properties of 248 banned Popular Front of India (PFI) workers as part of recovery proceedings in connection with the damage to public property, in violence, during a hartal called by the outfit last September.

The recovery proceedings against those involved in the violence were initiated after the Kerala High Court expressed displeasure over the government's delay in executing its order in connection with it.

In an action taken report filed before the High Court today, the Home Department informed that the most number of revenue recoveries were from Malappuram district -- 126 properties.

The state government also said there were disputes with regard to the attachment in Malappuram district and action will be taken to correct the same.