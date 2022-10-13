After suspected human sacrifice, Kerala Police to probe case of 12 missing women

The present case saw the arrest of three persons, including the prime accused and a couple, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila. Mohammed Shafi, as per the police, was a psychopath and a sexual pervert, and the couple used to run a massage centre in their house near Aranmula in the district.

It was Shafi, the mastermind, who brought the two women, the first one in June and the second one in September to the house of the couple under the pretext of shooting a film. Each of the two women, both lottery sellers in Ernakulam district, where Shafi resides, were offered good money.