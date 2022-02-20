After three rounds in UP, it’s still and advantage Samajwadi Party alliance

In some quarters, BSP has also performed well. Compared to its show during the first and the second phase and so did Congress. It is not a wave, this time as Samajwadi Party may have earlier thought, but the party can still come out with a decent number of seats.

BJP is eyeing to manage the damages of the first two phases, capitalizing on the Upper Caste, plus the Nishad, Pal, and some other OBC voters. The party may have performed well in this phase, but it seems, it's not enough to fill the huge gap of the first two rounds. Party machinery seems to have woken up and they were seen mobilizing their voters.

In Auraiya, party workers clashed with the agent of a Samajwadi Party candidate. In Kidwai Nagar restrictions were imposed by the officials on BJP candidate Mahesh Trivedi for travelling with a convoy of 10 vehicles. In Chhibramau BJP candidate Archana Pandey was accused of entering the booth and abusing SP polling agents. But all these efforts failed to generate enthusiasm among the urban voters.

Samajwadi Party may suffer on many seats not only because of the malfunctioning of the machines it complained about during the day, but also because of discontent due to the ticket distribution. Though, the party in its show of unity by posing Ramgopal Yadav and Shivpal Yadav together in a polling booth tried to set a narrative.

The Shivpal factor was important for the party, and he seems to stand by his family this time. He not only claimed a huge victory for Samajwadi alliance in the Yadav heartland but also claimed, SP Singh Baghel will lose his deposit against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal. Despite this, Hariom Yadav, another relative of Mulayam Singh seems to have troubled the party in Firozabad.