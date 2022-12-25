After two years of subdued festivities, Christmas celebrated with fervour across India

After two years of muted festivities due to Covid, crowds thronged churches across the country this Christmas on Sunday for special prayers as people celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ.

The festive spirit started with special midnight masses held in churches, pealing of church bells and singing of carols.

In Chhattisgarh, thousands of people assembled at Jashpur's Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, ranked as the second largest church in Asia in terms of seating capacity, and other places across the state to celebrate the festival.

The church located in Jashpur's Kunkuri town has the capacity to accommodate nearly 10,000 people.

In capital Raipur and other major cities of the state, churches were decked up with lights and Christmas trees.

In Nagaland, a Christian majority state, homes, public buildings and places were magnificently decorated in the northeastern state while revellers moved around on the eve of Christmas shouting 'Merry Christmas' and clear sky also lit up with fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

Sunday morning the faithful were seen attending special services and also participating in the Christmas feast in churches.

The Yuletide spirit gripped Arunachal Pradesh with prayers for peace and prosperity held across the state on the occasion. In capital Itanagar, churches were decorated with lights and scenes depicting the birth of Jesus.

The Town Baptist Church wore a festive look with people in colourful attire seen making a beeline outside it. The morning rains, however, could not dampen the Christmas spirit among the people.

People from other religions also joined their Christian friends to celebrate the occasion.

In Goa, which has nearly 30 per cent Christian population, locals and tourists welcomed the festival with prayers and midnight masses and held celebrations throughout the night on beaches and other prominent places in the coastal state.

The festivities began at around 11 pm on Saturday in various churches and chapels and continued till the early hours of Sunday.

At midnight, parishioners dressed in formal attire marked the birth of Lord Jesus.